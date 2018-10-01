  • search

Ghaziabad: BSF constable shoots and kills colleague

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ghaziabad, Oct 1: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jagpreet Singh was allegedly shot dead by his colleague at around 8 am on Monday in Ghaziabad.

    The incident took place at a school in Brij Vihar locality of Ghaziabad where a BSF unit had arrived on Sunday for taking up law and order duty during the 'Kisan Yarta' in which thousands of farmers are slated to march to Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh.

    Ghaziabad: BSF constable shoots and kills colleague
    Representational Image

    Both the jawans belong to the 95th battalion of the border guarding force based in Gurgaon and were deployed as part of a unit to aid the Ghaziabad Police in law and order duties.

    Also Read | Wakeup call: Naxals aim to consolidate in south through killing of AP MLA

    Police said both the victim, 26-year-old Jagpreet Singh and the accused Ajeet Singh hailed from Punjab. However, the accused has been taken into police custody.

    The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that the two jawans, who joined the paramilitary force in 2012, had an argument in the morning after which Ajit allegedly pulled the trigger, the officials said.

    Read more about:

    border security force uttar pradesh shot dead

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue