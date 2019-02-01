Ghatabandhan leaders mock Interim Budget 2019

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 1: Ghatabandhan leaders mock Interim Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: This government has no moral authority or responsibility to place the budget for 5 years when they'll not be in power; the govt will go for expiry. After expiry, if you give medicine, is there any value? What will be the value? This is absolutely valueless.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy: I want to ask if this budget was prepared by officials of Finance dept or RSS? In this budget, Narendra Modi has given cotton candy for farmers. When I announced loan waiver scheme, PM mocked it as lollipop. Friends of BJP have prepared this budget.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: I want to know what have they done for the problems of the farmers who are in debt about whom every minister including PM talks about. What have they done for unemployed youth? They're our future. Govt should have thought about them.