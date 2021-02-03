'Getting stronger': Kisan union welcomes international support for farmers' protest

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday welcomed the international support pouring in for the agitating farmers saying that while it is a matter of pride that eminent global personalities are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers in India.

"The farmer movement is getting stronger day by day. After heavy support in Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have organized Mahapanchayats in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana. A large number of farmers will be coming to Delhi in the coming days," the SKM said.

"After the atrocities of the government, farmers have again started a dharna at Palwal border. In the coming days, a large number of farmers will reach this site from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," it added.

The Morcha also asserted that the agitation is getting stronger day by day. ''After massive support in kisan mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have organised mahapanchayats in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana. A large number of farmers will be coming to Delhi in the coming days,'' the statement said.

Farmers from Rajasthan and Punjab are coming to the Shahjahanpur border daily. The farmers have again started a dharna at Palwal border and many from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will join the agitation in coming days, the Morcha said in the statement.

The umbrella body of farmer unions said it has taken note of transport-related problems and alleged that the government has shut down the internet and now the entry of media persons to the protest sites is also being ''choked'' by it.

''The government is fearful of the reality of this movement reaching the common people across the country and is doing its best to block communication from the protest sites,'' the SKM said.

''It is high time that internet services are restored, barricading of main and internal roads is removed, supplies are freely allowed, and protesters are released by the government, the Morcha demanded.

The outfit also extended support to the one-day strike of electricity workers across the country, saying it ''strongly opposed'' privatisation of the power sector.