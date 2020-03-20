  • search
    Get your facts right: Spraying to kill coronavirus is not happening anywhere in India

    New Delhi, Mar 20: First it was Bengaluru and now the fake virus has spread to Kolkata and other parts of the country. There are several forwards on the WhatsApp that say that a spray will be used to kill coronavirus.

    While there is a message to this effect for Kolkata there is one for Delhi as well. The latest message reads, " hello I kindly request you not to come out of your house after 10 pm tonight till tomorrow 5 am. As there will be spraying medicine in the air in order to kill the COVID-19. Share this information to all your friends, relatives an your families. Thank you, this is for the people in Delhi, entire city, helicopter spraying."

    This message first appeared earlier this week and said that it was meant for Bengaluru. Now it appears as though the message is being spread across the country. Similar messages are being posted in Bengali and Hindi as well.

    Drinking water does not kill coronavirus

    Our sources have confirmed that this is completely fake. It was fake when it was circulated in Bengaluru and it is fake in Delhi, Kolkata or any other part of the country.

    The Press Information Bureau too said that amidst coronavirus outbreak, misinformation on CV Vaccine gas spread out through Airplanes is circulating on social media

    NO such action has been planned out by the Indian Government. Get your facts from trusted sources. Do not amplify.

