'Get well soon': Film industry prays for COVID positive Amitabh Bachchan

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 11: Amitabh Bachchan, one of the versatile actors of all time, tweeted that he tested coronavirus positive. Soon after several prominent leaders took to the microblogging site to pray and wish a speedy recovery to the actor.

Actors and other Bollywood colleagues have tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery. Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon!champ !" Sonu Sood wrote, "Get well soon sir."

"Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon!," wrote Neha Dhupia.

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

"Get well soon sir," said veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty.

"Take care sir. Love you. Awaiting your tweet when you say you're fine & going back home," wrote filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

Actor Bipasha Basu said she was praying for his speedy recovery.

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan as well as actors Pankaj Tripathi, Nimrat Kaur, Rahkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta were among those who sent him their wishes.

"Get well soon Amit uncle. All my love and prayers," actor Sonam Kapoor replied on his tweet.