'Get well soon': Bollywood prays for COVID positive Amitabh Bachchan
India
Mumbai, July 11: Amitabh Bachchan, one of the versatile actors of all time, tweeted that he tested coronavirus positive. Soon after several prominent leaders took to the microblogging site to pray and wish a speedy recovery to the actor.
Actors and other Bollywood colleagues have tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery. Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon!champ !" Sonu Sood wrote, "Get well soon sir."
"Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon!," wrote Neha Dhupia.
We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020
Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9