Get used to the idea that area wise lockdowns will continue for more time

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Union Government is looking at various options to further ease the restrictions post May 3. The government is keeping mind a scenario where there could be a second wave of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Health Ministry said that the doubling time is 7.5 days. The government hopes to ease the restrictions of the lockdown further if the doubling time increases to 12 days. The Centre says that it is preparing a second wave either in late May or early June.

Officials say that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go. We would gradually start to open up in late April or early May. If the lockdown is lifted in one go, then the cases would shoot up the official also said.

Officials assessing the situation say that they are hopeful that even after the lockdown is lifted in a graded manner, people would continue to observe social distancing and also follow the other health norms. The people have become more aware now and we are hopeful that they would follow the norms, the official also said.

In the days to come the challenge for the officials would be in the urban areas. The rural areas have the situation under control and hence the challenge would be lesser there. On the lifting of the lockdown, the official said that we need to get used to the idea that area specific lockdowns will need to continue. We need to isolate areas and ensure that people do not come from other areas and spread the pandemic in those areas that are doing well, the official cited above said.

The government is also watching the zones closely. There are red, orange and green zones, depending the number of cases. "Containment operation would be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days from an area after the last case tests negative.

Hotspots (designated red zones) will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities if no case is reported in the next 14 days (designated orange zones), and will be deemed successful in containment if no case is reported for 28 days," the Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had said in her letter to all states.