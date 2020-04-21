  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Get used to the idea that area wise lockdowns will continue for more time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: The Union Government is looking at various options to further ease the restrictions post May 3. The government is keeping mind a scenario where there could be a second wave of the coronavirus.

    Get used to the idea that area wise lockdowns will continue for more time

    On Monday, the Health Ministry said that the doubling time is 7.5 days. The government hopes to ease the restrictions of the lockdown further if the doubling time increases to 12 days. The Centre says that it is preparing a second wave either in late May or early June.

    COVID-19 doubling rate improves to 7.5 days post lockdown: Govt

    Officials say that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go. We would gradually start to open up in late April or early May. If the lockdown is lifted in one go, then the cases would shoot up the official also said.

    Officials assessing the situation say that they are hopeful that even after the lockdown is lifted in a graded manner, people would continue to observe social distancing and also follow the other health norms. The people have become more aware now and we are hopeful that they would follow the norms, the official also said.

    In the days to come the challenge for the officials would be in the urban areas. The rural areas have the situation under control and hence the challenge would be lesser there. On the lifting of the lockdown, the official said that we need to get used to the idea that area specific lockdowns will need to continue. We need to isolate areas and ensure that people do not come from other areas and spread the pandemic in those areas that are doing well, the official cited above said.

    The government is also watching the zones closely. There are red, orange and green zones, depending the number of cases. "Containment operation would be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days from an area after the last case tests negative.

    COVID-19 lockdown to continue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till May 3, No relaxations

    Hotspots (designated red zones) will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities if no case is reported in the next 14 days (designated orange zones), and will be deemed successful in containment if no case is reported for 28 days," the Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had said in her letter to all states.

    More UNION GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    union government coronavirus curfew

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X