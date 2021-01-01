We will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021, says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla

More vaccines on the anvil as US ramps up efforts

Get set for largest vaccine drive: 2021 brings hope

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: Preparations are underway on a massive scale for the launch of the world's largest vaccination driver against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by the COVID-19 preventive norms even after the vaccination. The PM said this while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the AIIMS, Rajkot.

Earlier, I said 'dawai nahi too dheelai nahi." Now I am saying dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi. Our New Year mantra should be dawai bhi aur kadaai.

Health Ministry releases communication strategy to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The PM said that people will be given doses of the vaccine manufactured in India. He also said that the last day of the year is to remember lakhs of doctors, health warriors, sanitisation staff, pharmacists and other frontline workers. I pay my respect to those people who have sacrificed their lives while performing their duties.

The PM said that in 2020, there was an atmosphere of disappointment and dismay due to the infection.

There were doubts, but in 2021 there comes a ray of hope in terms of its treatment. He also described the battle against COVID-19 as a fight against an unknown enemy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conference, the PMO said.

Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister''s Office said.

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said.