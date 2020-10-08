Get ready to face us in court: Arnab Goswami on Mumbai cop’s probe naming Republic TV in TRP fraud

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 08: Television anchor Arnab Goswami on Thursday said he will take legal action against Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh who named his Republic TV among three channels for rigging Television Rating Points (TRP).

He stressed that these charges have been levelled because the Republic Media Network questioned Param Bir Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Taking to Twitter, Arnab Goswami on Thursday issued a statement saying:

''Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh's investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV's reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today, since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court."

The Mumbai top cop claimed to have busted a racket that involved private television channels manipulating their TRPs. Republic TV and two other local Mumbai channels have been found guilty of manipulating the crucial data, the police commissioner said.