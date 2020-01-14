‘Get out, You could be from BJP, RSS’: Akhilesh to doctor while meeting patients in Kannauj

Kannauj, Jan 14: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been caught on video lashing out at a doctor at a government hospital, saying he could be from the RSS or the BJP and asking him to "get out of here".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who visited victims of a bus tragedy at the hospital, is in the purported video enquiring about the arrangements for the injured patients and reacting angrily when a doctor intervenes.

"You need not say anything as you are a government servant. I know what the government is... you cannot take the government''s side, you are a very junior official. You could be from RSS, you could be from BJP, but you cannot say anything on what he (a patient''s kin) is telling me and explain things to me."

Yadav further told the doctor, "Step back... step further back. Get out of here, leave," while discussing with the people there the number of those who died in the mishap.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Yadav also asks about the native district of the doctor who is the hospital''s emergency medical officer, and bystanders are heard telling him that he is from Gorakhpur which is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s home district. To this, Yadav remarks, "This explains why he is taking sides".

The doctor, D S Mishra, later said he was merely trying to tell the former chief minister that the cheque of compensation has been given to the victims'' families.

"I was there because I was the attending officer. When a patient''s family members made a claim that they did not receive their compensation, I tried to clarify that they have received the compensation cheque," Mishra said.