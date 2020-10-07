'Get lost': Taiwan reacts after Chinese embassy issues directives to Indian media

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 07: Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu on Wednesday reacted sharply to the Chinese mission diirective urging Indian media to follow "One China" policy", and asked the latter to "get lost".

    Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong
    Taiwan's foreign minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu responded in a tweet: "India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW".

    The Taiwan foreign ministry's Twitter bio states all tweets initialled "JW" are from the foreign minister.

    Ahead of Taiwan's national day, the Chinese mission in India called upon Indian media to not refer to Taiwan as a "nation". Chinese mission in the letter said, "would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world" and the "Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China."

    Follow 'one China policy': Chinese embassy diktat to Indian media

    It added, "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government."

    China hoped that, "Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle", asking the Indian media to not refer Taiwan as a "country" or "The Republic of China" or its Taiwan president Tsai ing-wen as President as it sends "wrong signals to the general public."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 23:37 [IST]
