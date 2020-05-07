  • search
    Get Arogya Setu from Google, Apple App Store: Pak collecting datavia fake links

    New Delhi, May 07: The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack issued a cyber security alert and told people to download the Aarogya Setu application only from the Google Play Store and Apple App store.

    The alert was issued because some people were receiving SMS or WhatsApp messages containing a link to download the Aarogya Setu App. "Please do not click on the link to download Aarogya Setu App," the police cautioned on its twitter handle.

    Dial 1921 to access Aarogya Setu if you have a landline or no smart phone

    If you receive such links, delete it, the police advised. But if you've already downloaded the app from such a link, it would be better to do a factory reset of your phone to protect it.

    "These links are malicious and leading to download of an App called ChatMe on the screen, which is being used by Pakistan-based groups to take away data," the Commissionerate of Police said.

    Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said the police issued the cyber security alert based on inputs from intelligence agencies.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
