Get approval first, Delhi court tells police on chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Delhi Police has been directed to get an approval from the legal department of the Delhi government before presenting the chargesheet against former student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Why did you file the chargesheet without approval from the legal department, the court asked. The police said that it would get the approval from the government in 10 days.

The Delhi Police in its chargesheet against former student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid has stated that the footage was genuine.

There was a question mark raised over the footage that showed students at the JNU raising anti India slogans while condemning the hanging of Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru.

We have video clips to prove the offence which has been corroborated by the statements of the witnesses and that Kumar was leading a procession and allegedly supported seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus in February 2016, the police also said.

All the footage was genuine and the presence of students belonging to Kashmir was also established through mobile clips and videos. The Kashmiri students had masks on during the procession, but did not cover their faces while returning the police also said. Further there was no permission granted to organise the event and every member was part of the unlawful assembly the police further said.

The police said that it had evidence to proceed against the accused, which also included seven students from Jammu and Kashmir. The police has accused them of organising the event against the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was hanged in connection with the Parliament attack.

The police alleged that Kumar had incited and was part of the mob that shouted anti India slogans. The police said there is no direct evidence against 36 other accused, including Communist Party of India leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, but they can be summoned for questioning.

The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), & 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The others charged in the 1,200 page chargesheet are Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat. The police said there is no direct evidence against 36 other accused, including Communist Party of India leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, but they can be summoned for questioning.