GES 2017: Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad ahead of Business meet

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Tuesday morning.

Ivanka was received in Hyderabad by Kenneth Juster, the newly appointed US ambassador to India, and Navtej Sarna, New Delhi's ambassador in Washington.

The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event that will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and his advisor Ivanka Trump.

"Indians and Americans don't just share an affinity for democracy. We share a vision of the future." - Sec. Tillerson #GES2017 #USIndia70 #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/tEKE2CuVWy — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 28, 2017

With inauguration of the GES 2017 just hours away, the US embassy in India shared a comment American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson previously made about the summit and the relationship between New Delhi and Washington. "Indians and Americans don't just share an affinity for democracy. We share a vision of the future," Tillerson, the American equivalent for a minister for external affairs, had said.

Modi and Ivanka Trump along with 100 special guests would also attend a special dinner at the Falaknuma Palace, now a plush hotel, in the old city. The dinner will be served on a Nizam-era table around which 101 guests can sit at a time.

OneIndia News