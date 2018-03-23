German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Delhi’s Jama Masjid

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife today visited the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi. Steinmeier is on a five-day visit to India, with an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Jama Masjid is the largest mosque in India, with a courtyard capable of holding 25,000 devotees. It is highly decorative mosque has three great gates, four towers and two 40 m-high minarets constructed of strips of red sandstone and white marble. Travellers can hire robes at the northern gate.

German President visit is the first major outreach from Germany after the new government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel was sworn in on March 14.

President Steinmeier will also visit the Museum in Sarnath and a Buddhist temple in Varanasi at the start of his trip. He will interact with students of Banaras Hindu University and participate in the Ganga 'arti'.

Later, he will fly to Chennai where German companies are invested largely. He will visit production and training site at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and IIT Madras Research Park, an important starting point for modern German-Indian technological cooperation.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with renewable energy, cleaning of rivers, smart cities, railways as key sectors of cooperation. In 2016-17 the bilateral trade turnover was US$ 18.76 billion.There are more than 15,000 Indian students and more than a lakh Indian nationals in Germany.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day