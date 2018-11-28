  • search

German electronics firm Bosch eyes investing 100 million euros in India

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Germany's Bosch Home Appliances on Wednesday, November 28, said it will invest 100 million euros (around INR 800 crore) over the next three-four years in India, PTI reported.

    Saying that it is expanding its product portfolio in India, the company added that it will do so by providing localised offerings to take advantage of the fast growing home appliances market.

    German electronics firm Bosch eyes investing 100 million euros in India

    "Bosch Home Appliances will invest 100 million euros over the next 3-4 years towards personalising solutions, brand building, strengthening its technology centre, and setting up a robust refrigerator factory to bring its best-in-class German technology in India and magnifying India's role globally," the company said in a statement, as per the PTI.

    Also Read | Automation level will increase over next decade: Bosch

    Bosch said India's household appliance market is likely to grow 14.5 per cent annually between 2018 and 2022, leading to a market volume of USD 2,028 million.

    "In the coming years, Bosch will take its offerings from conventional to digital and transform businesses beyond mobility, by focusing on connectivity and new digital business models for customer value, as well as extending new employment opportunities in the space," the statement said, the PTI added.

    Read more about:

    germany economy market bosch

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue