George Fernandes to be cremated, ashes will be buried: Jaya Jaitley

New Delhi, Jan 29: The mortal remains of former Union Minister George Fernandes, who passed away today after prolonged illness, will be cremated and ashes will be buried to fulfill his last wish.

Social activist and former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly, said, "Social activist and former Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley on George Fernandes: He had expressed his wished earlier to be cremated but during his last days, he said he wanted to be buried. So, we will cremate the body and bury the ashes, to fulfill both his wishes."

His last rites to be held tomorrow, after the arrival of his son. At present, the body is being embalmed. George Fernandes has son, Sean Fernandes, who is an investment banker based in New York.

Born in a Mangalorean Catholic family, George Fernandes was sent to Bangalore in 1946 to be trained as a priest. He went to St Peter's Seminary at the age of 16, to be trained as a Roman Catholic priest, studying philosophy for two and a half years from 1946 to 1948. At the age of 19, he left the seminary.

PM Modi tweeted, "George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless,forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalized. Saddened by his passing away."