    General Naravane discusses security situation with top commanders of Indian Army

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane is discussing the security situation with the top commanders in the national capital.

    All commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference say Army officials. Meanwhile General Naravane is scheduled to visit Ladakh later this week to take stock of the situation amidst the tensions with China.

    Meanwhile, a senior PLA officer said to be a commanding officer died in the battle, which took place at the Galwan Valley.

    Chinese Army confirms death of its officer during military level talks with India

    This was confirmed by the Chinese side during the military talks that were held with India today. Beijing had not till date put out the number of casualties. While Army sources tell OneIndia that 35 or more may have been killed or injured, Beijing has not put out an official figures as yet.

      Meanwhile, Global Times, said that the reason why China did not release casualties number is that China also wants to avoid escalation. If China releases the number which is less than 20, the Indian government would again come under pressure.

      Indian officials want to placate nationalists by making speculations on China's casualties to satisfy Indian hardliners, such as speculating that China lost more soldiers than India, the Global Times also said.

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
