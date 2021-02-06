General KS Thimayya Memorial: 'Sunny Side' museum showcases a slice of Indian military history

Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona becomes world's first movie to reveal title logo at Burj Khalifa

India

oi-Deepika S

Kodagu, Feb 06: 'Sunny Side', the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, has been converted into the museum in Kodagu.

The museum celebrating the life of former Army Chief General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya, housing a variety of antique weaponry and war relics, was inaugurated on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The memorial museum aims to retell the life-story of the General in an inspiring manner. A statue of the General from Kodagu in uniform greets as one enters the museum, which also showcases a slice of Indian military history.

To guide the visitors, there is a first person narration, explaining the articles and artifacts kept there.

Reflecting on the humility of the great son of the soil of Kodagu, or the erstwhile Coorg, there is a picture showing him riding a Lambretta scooter.

There is also a mural showing Field Marshal Claude John Eyre Auchinleck, who was a British Army Commander during the second World War, coming down to "Sunny Side" to meet General Thimayya.

The museum also acknowledges the contribution of General Thimayya''s siblings, including two of his brothers, who too were Army officers, and his wife Nina, who was bestowed with ''Kaiser-e-Hind'' award in recognition of her work in public service.

Key attractions

Key attractions on the premises of this war memorial include a battle tank, one of those used by the Army during the war with Pakistan in 1971.

Decades-old arms and ammunition, Army guns and rifles and a decommissioned MiG-21 fighter jet, besides a collection of artwork featuring the valour of soldiers on the battlefield, books and articles are among the things on display.

At least, 24 arms used by the soldiers of the Indian Army are at the museum.