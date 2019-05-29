  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gehlot should resign, he has no "moral authority" to remain CM: UP deputy CM

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, May 29: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Wednesday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should take the responsibility of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha election in the state and should resign.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the Gehlot government had lost the people's confidence.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tender his resignation over the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He could not make his son (Vaibhav) win (from Jodhpur) and he should take the responsibility," Sharma told reporters here.

    He added that Gehlot had no "moral authority" to remain on the post. On speculation that the BJP might attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government, Sharma said the BJP was not looking for an opportunity in the "internal crisis" of the Congress.

    "We do not believe in government formation by defection. However, if the hearts of some of their leaders get changed then what BJP can do in this?” he asked.

    The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat. Sharma also targeted the Congress government over removing the "Veer" prefix from Savarkar's name.

    "The Gehlot government has a negative approach,” he said.

    [Will Amit Shah be part of Modi Cabinet? Here is what our sources are saying]

    Sharma is on a day's visit to the state. He called on Governor Kalyan Singh and also visited Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatushaym temple in Sikar. Sharma also claimed that the country would become a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue