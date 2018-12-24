  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet sworn-in: 17 of 23 members are first-time ministers

    By Pti
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 24: Seventeen of the 23 members of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's expanded council of ministers are first-time ministers, sources in the Congress said on Monday. The 23 ministers, including one from Congress ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

    Ashok Gehlots cabinet being sworn-in (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Ashok Gehlot's cabinet being sworn-in (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Of the total, 13 are cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state. They were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and the swearing-in ceremony was attended by Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other Congress leaders. Sources said those Congress MLAs, who emerged winners in the 2013 Rajasthan assembly elections despite the "Modi-wave", were also given ministerial berths.

    They include Ramesh Meena, Govind Dotasara, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna and Rajendra Yadav, who are also first-time ministers, the sources said.

    [Ashok Gehlot, Indira Gandhi's protege, appointed Rajasthan CM for third time]

    Of the 17 first-time ministers, seven are cabinet minister and 10 minister of state, they said. Some of the prominent names who held ministerial portfolios in the previous Congress government in the state, but were not made ministers this time are C P Joshi, Hemaram Chaudhary, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Parasram Mordia and Rajendra Pareek, the sources said.

    [Ashok Gehlot's big bureaucracy shake up, 40 IAS officers transferred]

    They said Ashok Bairwa, Mahesh Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Mahendra Singh Malviya, Brijendra Singh Ola and Raj Kumar Sharma were also not given chance in the state cabinet of this Congress government.  The names of council of ministers were finalised by state Congress leaders, including Gehlot and Pilot, after rounds of discussion with party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, the sources said. 

    PTI

    More jaipur NewsView All

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 ashok gehlot rajasthan jaipur

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue