  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gehlot quizzes morality of revoking President's rule, Maha govt formation

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Nov 23: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned the morality of revoking the President's rule and swearing-in of the chief minister and deputy chief minister in Maharashtra.

    Gehlot said both the chief minister and deputy chief minister were "guilt conscious" and raised doubt whether they would be able to deliver good governance.

    Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot
    Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot

    Referring to the political development in Maharashtra, Gehlot asked what morality was there in the sudden revocation of President's rule and such swearing-in.

    "Which direction are they taking democracy to?" Gehlot asked on Twitter, adding that people would teach a lesson to the BJP on an appropriate time.

    The Maharashtra twist and an eerie similarity to what Deve Gowda did in 2006

    Gehlot said he was doubtful whether Devendra Fadnavis would be successful as a chief minister and deliver good governance, adding that the people of Maharashtra would suffer.

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot devendra fadnavis ajit pawar maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue