Gehlot gets Governor snub again over demand for assembly session

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 29: Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra has sent back Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot's proposal demanding an assembly session again.

The Governor returned the file with the comment that a 21 day notice is necessary to call an assembly session.

Gehlot sent a third proposal to Mishra on Tuesday seeking an assembly session from July 31. During the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the points raised by the Governor were discussed. The Cabinet said that it was sticking to its decision for holding the session from July 31 onwards.

Amid nationwide protests by Congress workers over the Governor's apparent reluctance to call a session, Mishra had on Monday said he had no such intention.

But he sought a redrafted proposal, the second time in the past few days, including three points  a 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings if there is a trust vote, and social distancing.

In addition, the Governor had written that a session can be called at a short notice if the government says in its new proposal that it planned to seek a vote of confidence.

But sources said the Ashok Gehlot government has not mentioned in its new proposal whether it is seeking a vote of confidence in the assembly session, which it is still insisting should begin on July 31, the date it gave in its last recommendation.

Asked about the agenda of the proposed session, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said it was for the Business Advisory Committee of the assembly to decide.

On social distancing in the Vidhan Sabha to fight coronavirus, the minister said it was for the Speaker to make the arrangements.

"The BJP stands exposed. They are changing their statements," he said, in an apparent reference to the Speaker's last note.