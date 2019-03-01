  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GDP growth slows to 5-quarter low of 6.6 pc in Q3

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: India's economic growth slowed to a 5-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in October-December period of this fiscal, according to government data released Thursday.

    The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices (2011-12) had grown at 7 per cent in October-December quarter of the previous financial year.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 35.00 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.85 lakh crore in Q3 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 6.6 percent.

    "GDP growth rates for Q1 and Q2 of 2018-19 at Constant Prices are 8.0 percent and 7.0 percent respectively," the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement.

    According to the statement, GDP growth during 2018-19 is estimated at 7 per cent as compared to 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

    Earlier last month, the CSO had estimated GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for this fiscal under its first advance estimates.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    gdp indian economy

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue