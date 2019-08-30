GDP growth slows to 5%; misses estimates

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 30: India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the year slipped to 5%, which is lower than the 5.8% in the previous quarter.

This indicates that the economy in Q1 grew slower than the last quarter of 2018-19. The latter had recorded a 20-quarter low economic growth of 5.8 per cent.

It was the weakest growth rate since the first quarter of 2013.The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April-June 2012-13. The economic growth was 8 per cent in the same quarter of 2018-19.

The Reserve Bank had marginally lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent projected earlier in the June policy, and underlined the need for addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand.

"Real GDP growth for 2019-20 is revised downwards from 7 per cent in the June policy to 6.9 per cent - in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for firs half of 2019-20 and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half - with risks somewhat tilted to the downside," RBI had said in the monetary policy statement.

China's economic growth was 6.2 per cent in April-June quarter of 2019, which was the weakest expansion in 27 years.