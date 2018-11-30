  • search

GDP growth slows to 7.1 per cent in July-September quarter

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 30: The economy grew at 7.1 per cent in the July-September period against 8.2 per cent in the June quarter, government data showed on Friday.

    GDP growth slows to 7.1 per cent in July-September
    GDP growth slows to 7.1 per cent in July-September

    GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 of 2018-19 is estimated at 33.98 lakh crore, as against 31.72lakh crore in Q2 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 7.1 percent

    The median consensus in a poll of economists by news agency Reuters had put annual GDP growth at 7.4 per cent in the second quarter.

    The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 134.8 in October 2018, which was 4.8 per cent higher as compared to the index of October 2017. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2018-19 was 5.4 per cent.

    Read more about:

    gdp economic growth bjp

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue