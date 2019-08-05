Gazette notification on Article 370 released: Check other orders here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: It is a historic day today and the Centre has decided to scrap Article 370.

Making the announcement in Parliament, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that a decision was also taken to make Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with a legislature.

Ladakh on the other hand would be a UT, without a legislature, he said. Let us take a look at the important notifications that were issued today.

Read Gazette Notification on Article 370 Gazette Notification on Article 370 Read Amit Shah’s note on UT status for J&K: Amit Shah's note on UT status Read Presidential order on Article 370 Presidential order on Article 370