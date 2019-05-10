Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia, Atishi

New Delhi, May 10: BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Gautam Gambhir has filed a defamation case against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and his election contender from AAP Atishi Marlena.

The defamation notice has been sent to the three AAP leaders after they accused Gautam Gambhir of distributing "derogatory" and "casteist pamphlets" against Atishi. Atishi is the AAP candidate from East Delhi.

"Statements made by the Noticees are baseless, without any foundation, extraneous, false and vexatious in nature as such statements have no iota of truth," the defamation notice reads.

He has asked the AAP leaders to withdraw all the statement made against him in the matter.

Atishi broke down reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her on Thursday. She alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the constituency by her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Gautam Gambhir.

Arvind Kejriwal, on Twitter, said he never imagined Gautam Gambhir could "stoop so low". "How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Gambhir slammed Kejriwal in a series of tweets, saying he was "ashamed" to have him as the chief minister of Delhi.

In a statement, the political greenhorn said there were five women in his family and that he would not resort to such "petty" politics.

"I will not let the AAP leaders go scotfree. I will file defamation suit against them," he said.

Gautam Gambhir also said he would withdraw from the Lok Sabha contest if the charge was proved against him.

"I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?," he said in a tweet addressed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal and Atishi, the party candidate from East Delhi.

The political atmosphere in the national capital vitiated hours before the poll campaigning concluded on Friday evening, with the BJP and the AAP indulging in a bitter blame game.