    Gautam Gambhir says he will withdraw if AAP proves pamphlet against Atishi was his doing

    New Delhi, May 09: Amid a row over offensive pamphlet against AAP candidate Atishi, BJP nominee Gautam Gambhir blamed Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty Arvind Kejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections?"

    Gautam Gambhir says he will withdraw if AAP proves pamphlet against Atishi was his doing

    Taking to Twitter, Gambhir said that he was ready to withdraw his candidature if there was proof that the pamphlets were his doing. However, he further asked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi if they would step down from politics if he's not found guilty.

    Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi candidate Atishi during a press conference, alleged that her BJP opponent, Gambhir, had circulated pamphlets with derogatory and abusive language intended to demean her.

    'Gambhir is a star', says Atishi

    "We would clap for Gambhir when he used to bash opponents with fours and sixes while playing for India but never in our worst dreams had we thought that this man would stoop this low to win an election," party leader Manish Sisodia said.

    Meanwhile, BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana called them as "baseless". "It is very much possible that these people (of AAP) circulated or got this distributed by themselves," he said.

    Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
