Gautam Gambhir's father's SUV stolen from outside his home in Delhi

New Delhi, May 29: An SUV belonging to east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir''s father was stolen from outside their home here in central Delhi''s Rajinder Nagar, police said on Friday.

Deepak Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP''s father, told police that he owned the Toyota Fortuner car, they said.

The car was parked in front of the house at around 3.30 pm on Thursday. On Friday morning, it was not there as it had been stolen, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatiya said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. We are analysing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits and trace the route taken by them, police said.