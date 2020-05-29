  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gautam Gambhir's father's SUV stolen from outside his home in Delhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: An SUV belonging to east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir''s father was stolen from outside their home here in central Delhi''s Rajinder Nagar, police said on Friday.

    Deepak Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP''s father, told police that he owned the Toyota Fortuner car, they said.

    Gautam Gambhirs fathers SUV stolen from outside his home in Delhi
    Gautam Gambhir

    The car was parked in front of the house at around 3.30 pm on Thursday. On Friday morning, it was not there as it had been stolen, a senior police officer said.

    Delhi-Gurgaon border sealed, hundreds protest

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatiya said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. We are analysing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits and trace the route taken by them, police said.

    More GAUTAM GAMBHIR News

    Read more about:

    gautam gambhir cctv footage

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue