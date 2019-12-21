Gautam Gambhir receives death threat, urges for safety, security of family

New Delhi, Dec 21: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a caller using an international number.

The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the threats received by him on Friday.

"I have been receiving death threats to me and my family members from an international number which showed +7 (400) 043," he said in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, dated December 20.

He said his personal secretary Gaurav Arora has informed the police about it. In his letter, the former cricketer said, "I therefore request you to file an FIR and ensure the safety and security of my family."

The East Delhi MP has been vocal on a number of issues. He also indulged in a verbal spat with former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi.