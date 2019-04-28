Gautam Gambhir hits back at Atishi for 2 voter IDs claim, says AAP leader lacks vision

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 28: Gautam Gambhir, the BJP candidate from east Delhi, has hit back at his opponent and AAP leader Atishi for alleging that he is a registered voter from two constituencies, saying that one only makes such allegations when no work has been done.

Gambhir said,"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last four and a half years, you make such allegations. The Election Commission will decide on this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics."

Also Read | EC orders FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission

The BJP has pitted Gambhir against Atishi from East Delhi.

Atishi had on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

She had earlier complained to the Election Commission that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers of Gambhir, but the cricketer's candidature was accepted by the poll panel.

Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a triangular contest in the East Delhi constituency.

Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 23.