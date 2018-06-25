Gauri Lankesh muder case: Suspected shooter sent to judicial custody

Parshuram Waghmare, suspected shooter in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, was sent to judicial custody till 27th July. Parshuram Waghmare's police custody ended on Monday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh had arrested Waghmare on June 11 from Sindagi in Vijaypura taluk.

He was sent on 14-day police custody by the Third ACMM Court on June 12 till June 25. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Bengaluru along with Parshuram Waghmare, visited several spots at Jamboti of Khanapur jungles in Belagavi on Thursday evening and Friday.

Parshuram Waghmare, who allegedly pulled the trigger on journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh on September 5 last year, has told his interrogators that though he was paid Rs 13,000 for the hit, he did it because of her anti-Hindu views.

"I didn't do it for money. I agreed to do it because her views were anti-Hindu," Parshuram, 29, tolf the Special Investigation Team. He also told SIT officials that he met a man in Sindhagi, who assured him of all support if he was successful in killing Gauri.

(With agency inputs)

