Gauri Lankesh case: Accused to undergo polygraph, brain fingerprinting tests

K T Naveen Kumar, the man named an accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, will undergo Lie detection and Brain Fingerprinting tests as part of investigations. The 3rd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to go ahead with the neuropsychological tests to determine his involvement in the case.

The court allowed Naveen Kumar to undergo a Polygraph and Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling (BEOSP), otherwise called brain fingerprinting test, after he consented to both. "My client gave his consent for the tests in open court when asked. He will cooperate with the investigators and we will continue to appeal for bail," said Vedamurthy, defence counsel.

While advocates suggested that the court had permitted narco-analysis test, SIT officials clarified that the permission sought was for Lie detector test and BEOSP. "A lab in Gandhinagar is equipped to carry out both the tests. We will write to them seeking an appointment and will take Naveen Kumar there as soon as we receive confirmation on the date," said a senior official of the SIT. The official added that bail was unlikely to be granted to Naveen Kumar before the tests are conducted.

"The intention of the investigation team is to know whether he has something within. In the conscious state of mind, he is not revealing any information and these tests are to elicit the truth," said Nirmala Rani, the Assistant public prosecutor. Naveen Kumar has been remanded to judicial custody till March 26. APP Rani added that he will be produced before the Court via video conferencing on March 26. His physical presence in court was required on Monday to get his consent for the tests.

Naveen Kumar who was arrested for possessing illegal arms and ammunition by the city police was taken into custody by the SIT in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Naveen Kumar is also being probed for alleged conspiracy to attack writer and activist K S Bhagwan.

OneIndia News

