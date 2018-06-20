English

Gau rakshaks hit again: UP Muslim man lynched over cow slaughter rumour, video goes viral

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Lucknow, June 20: A few days after two men were lynched in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being child lifters, on Monday gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) allegedly brutally beat up two Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh.

    While one of the victims has succumbed to his injuries, the second one is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

    beef
    Image for representation only

    The brutal incident took place in Hapur's Pilakhuwa village, which is around 70 kms away from the national capital. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, highlighting the horror of mob lynching spreading across India like a wild fire.

    The victims have been identified as Qasim (45) and Samayuddin (65). Qasim is the one who is dead.

    The police told NDTV that the two men were brutally thrashed after an argument with some bike-borne men from the neighbouring village. However, the English daily, The Indian Express, reported that the families of the victims and the two alleged attackers, who have been arrested, claimed the assault was related to cattle smuggling.

    Several incidents of killings over cow smuggling or beef eating have been reported from various parts of the country in the last few years. In 2015, a mob attacked the house of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of storing beef in his refrigerator.

    Akhlaq was badly beaten by the Hindu mob leading to his death. His family, like those of others killed by cow vigilantes, is still waiting for justice.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 13:44 [IST]
