'Gathbandhan will have a new PM every day,' says Amit Shah in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 30: BJP chief Amit Shah took a jibe at prime ministerial candidates of gathbandhan during the first conference of the booth level workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kanpur.

At the outset, Amit Shah said, "The 2014 lection campaign was started at the heroic land of Kanpur and even today the first conference of the booth level workers is being held in the same place."

In a funny jibe at the mahagathbandhan leaders, he said, " If gathbandhan comes to power then Behenji will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh ji on Tuesday, Mamata didi on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar ji on Thursday, Deve Gowda ji on Friday, Stalin on Saturday, and the whole country will go on a holiday on Sunday."

Hailing BJP's commitment to law and order in the Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "The law and order in Uttar Pradesh had been deteriorated, but today there is strict implementation of the law. There has been a exodus of goons from Uttar Pradesh today."

He went on to say that during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections two boys [ Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi] came together and today, there is gathbandhan promising same things. However, when BJP booth workers hit the ground the party won 325 seats in the assembly elections.

Shah asked opposition leaders to take stand on the Citizenship Bill. "Before election gathbandhan leaders should clarify their stand on NRC Act to the people of the country. They should tell whether are they supporting infiltrators?, " he asked.

There are 1.63 lakh polling booths in Uttar Pradesh and with 21 members each at nearly 1.4 lakh booths, over 29 lakh party workers will be deployed for ensuring the success of party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.