  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    GATE Exam 2019: Important dates and time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam will be conducted across the nation from February 02 till February 10, 2019.

    GATE Exam 2019: Important dates and time

    The exams will be held over period of two weekends starting from February 2nd and 3rd followed by papers on 9th and 10th of February.

    The duration of exam is 3 hours and it carries a total of 65 questions of 100 marks. Tests for the numerous subjects will be conducted in two sessions that is a forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and an afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    The exam will be conducted on the basis of 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.

    The subject wise schedule for the examination is available on the official site http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

    Important dates

    Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing) Friday 4th January 2019
    GATE 2019 Examinations Forenoon
    9:30 AM to 12:30 Noon (Tentative)
    Afternoon
    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative)    		 Saturday
    Sunday    		 2nd Feb 2019
    3rd Feb 2019
    Saturday
    Sunday
    9th Feb 2019
    10th Feb 2019
    Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal Saturday 16th March 2019

    Read more about:

    gate examination

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue