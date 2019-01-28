GATE Exam 2019: Important dates and time

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 28: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam will be conducted across the nation from February 02 till February 10, 2019.

The exams will be held over period of two weekends starting from February 2nd and 3rd followed by papers on 9th and 10th of February.

The duration of exam is 3 hours and it carries a total of 65 questions of 100 marks. Tests for the numerous subjects will be conducted in two sessions that is a forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and an afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam will be conducted on the basis of 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.

The subject wise schedule for the examination is available on the official site http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

Important dates

Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing) Friday 4th January 2019 GATE 2019 Examinations Forenoon

9:30 AM to 12:30 Noon (Tentative)

Afternoon

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative) Saturday

Sunday 2nd Feb 2019

3rd Feb 2019 Saturday

Sunday

9th Feb 2019

10th Feb 2019 Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal Saturday 16th March 2019