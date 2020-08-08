YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 08: The IIT Bombay has released the brochure for the GATE 2021 exam. More details are available on the official website.

    There are various changes in the brochure such as additions and removal of some exam cities. Earlier, the changes regarding the eligibility criteria relaxation and addition of exam papers of GATE 2021 were announced.

    GATE 2021: New exam pattern and list of exam centres added

    Now the aspirants will have to additionally answer Multiple Select Questions. This third type of question has been added to the pattern where previous only MCQ and Numerical Type Questions existed.

    Jhansi (IIT Kanpur), Dhenkanal (IIT Kharagpur), Chandrapur (IIT Bombay) and Muzzaffarnagar (IIT Roorkee) have been added as exam centres. Pala (IIT Madras) has been removed from the list. There are a total of 195 Indian exam cities and 5 abroad.

    There is a likelihood that the centres abroad may be dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    GATE 2021 will be held from February 5 to 7 and 12 to 14 as a computer-based test. Registrations will start from September 12 2020.

    Pattern:

    Subject questions: 72 marks

    General Aptitude: 15 marks

    Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

