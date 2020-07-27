GATE 2021: Dates, eligibility and new subjects

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 27: The IIT Bombay has announced the dates of GATE 2021. The GATE will be held over February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 13.

    The dates spread over a longer period than usual have been picked keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in mind. The 2021 edition would have 2 new subjects and relaxation of the eligibility criteria.

    The two new subjects Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Social Science. With this the total number of subjects has increased to 7.

    "I am particularly delighted at the creation of much needed new career opportunities for those in the Humanities and Social Sciences area as this may serve as one single standardised criterion for admission to various masters and doctoral programs in various IITs and other universities in India," Professor Subhasis Chaudhari, Director IIT Bombay said.

    "Should any agency, for example, various PSUs [Public Sector Undertakings] want to hire candidates with Humanities background, this new exam paper in GATE will prove to be a great enabler," he further added.

    "To boost the opportunity to study in inter-disciplinary areas, unlike in the previous year when a candidate could write only one subject paper, the candidate can now opt for up to two subject papers (from a prescribed set of combinations) that the exam calendar would permit," a statement from IIT Bombay said.

    "Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2021 is relaxed from the minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to minimum 10+2+3 (ongoing), enabling even those in the third year of their undergraduate studies to appear for the examination, thus providing an additional opportunity to candidates to improve their performance to secure better career options," the statement also read. Further details are available on https://gate.iitb.ac.in.

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
