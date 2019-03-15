GATE 2019 result to be out tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 15: The GATE 2019 result is likely to be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Candidates are also advised to note that while the date of the release of the result is specified, the time is not available. However, there are chances of the declaration of GATE 2019 result today. GATE 2019 was conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and February 10, 2019. The GATE scorecard remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

Candidates can follow step by step guide given below on how to download the final answer key GATE 2019

Steps to download GATE result 2019:

Visit the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'gate 2019 result'

Log-in using registration number and password

Result will appear on screen

Download the result and take a print out for future reference.