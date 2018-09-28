GATE 2019: Last date to register, results in March

New Delhi, Sep 28: The last date of application process for GATE 2019 is October 3. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) began on August 31.

Candidates who are interested in applying for GATE 2019 can fill up the application process online. appsgate.iitm.ac.in is the only official GATE 2019 online application portal.

Admit cards will be issued between January 4, 2019 and February 10, 2019. The results are likely to be declared in March 2019.

The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering just to name a few. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) will conduct the exams on February 2 and 3, 2019, and then on February 9 and 10, 2019.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is an examination designed to test the comprehensive ability of the candidate in various undergraduate subjects like in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. GATE 2019 will be conducted for 24 subjects distributed over 2nd, 3rd, 9th & 10th of February 2019. The GATE 2019 will be conducted in various centres across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination is purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidate can fill the application forms online using the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System). The dates of the important events have been released on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in.