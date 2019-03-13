  • search
    GATE 2019 result to be out on Mar 16

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the final answer key of GATE 2019 for all the 24 papers. The final answer keys have been released after the process of contesting the official answer key released by IIT Madras on February 19.

    Students who were in quest of mistaken answers were allowed to contest the answer key with proper justification from February 20 to 22 in online mode by paying fee of Rs.500 per question.

    GATE 2019 final answer key released; Result to be out on Mar 16

    IIT Madras will soon be releasing the GATE 2019 result on March 16 in online mode.

    Candidates can follow step by step guide given below on how to download the final answer key GATE 2019

    Steps to download GATE 2019 Final Answer Key

    • Go to the official portal of GATE 2019
    • Click on the Final Answer Key link
    • Subject wise answer key will be displayed
    • Click on the particular subject
    • Answer key in pdf format will be displayed
    • Download the answer key

    GATE 2019 was held on February 2,3 and 9,10 across various test centres in India and abroad. As many as 8 lakh students have appeared for GATE 2019 which was held in complete online mode for all the 24 subjects.

