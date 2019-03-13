GATE 2019 result to be out on Mar 16

New Delhi, Mar 13: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the final answer key of GATE 2019 for all the 24 papers. The final answer keys have been released after the process of contesting the official answer key released by IIT Madras on February 19.

Students who were in quest of mistaken answers were allowed to contest the answer key with proper justification from February 20 to 22 in online mode by paying fee of Rs.500 per question.

IIT Madras will soon be releasing the GATE 2019 result on March 16 in online mode.

Candidates can follow step by step guide given below on how to download the final answer key GATE 2019

Steps to download GATE 2019 Final Answer Key

Go to the official portal of GATE 2019

Click on the Final Answer Key link

Subject wise answer key will be displayed

Click on the particular subject

Answer key in pdf format will be displayed

Download the answer key

GATE 2019 was held on February 2,3 and 9,10 across various test centres in India and abroad. As many as 8 lakh students have appeared for GATE 2019 which was held in complete online mode for all the 24 subjects.