GATE 2018 answer keys and results on this date, check now

The GATE 2018 Final Answer Keys will be released on March 14. The answer keys once released would be on the official website.

The results of the GATE 2018 would be declared on March 17.

The results of the examination would be made available on the official website on March 17. As for the GATE 2018 scorecard, it would be available on the official website on March 20, 2018. Candidates are also advised to note that while the date of the release of the result is specified, the time is not available. As per past trends, it is expected that the final answer keys, results and scorecard would be released at about 10:00 am.

Candidates would be required to log in to their GOAPS account to access their results. Also, the final answer keys are prepared after due consideration of the objections raised and the result would be calculated on the basis of the final answer keys. The decision of IIT Guwahati in regards the final answer key is final and binding. The results and answer keys once released would be available on gate.iitg.ac.in.

