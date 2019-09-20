  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unknown odour reports trigger panic in Mumbai, fire engines dispatched

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 20: Panic gripped Mumbaikars on Thursday after citizens from several areas of Mumbai complained of gas leak. The odour was reported from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar and Andheri.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The BMC disaster cell it received first reports of an "unknown odour'" at 10:45 pm from various parts of Eastern Suburbs. Nine Fire engines were mobilized at various places to find out the source of leakage, the disaster cell said.

    "Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received," Mahanagar Gas Limited said.

    "A total of 29 complaints were received by the #1916 control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now. Apart from the 9 fire engines, 4 emergency vans of MGL have been mobilised. If you still notice the odour please dial 1916," BMC said in an update.

    Mumbai residents complaining of a 'foul', 'pungent' or 'gas-like' smell in their respective areas, tagging the Mumbai Police and the Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

    A statement issued by Mahanagar Gas Ltd said, "Since late evening, MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai. Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. So far we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas."

    As panic gripped the city, citizens took to twitter to post on the development.

    The civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has dispatched nine fire engines across the city to determine the source of the odour.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai gas

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue