Unknown odour reports trigger panic in Mumbai, fire engines dispatched

By Shreya

Mumbai, Sep 20: Panic gripped Mumbaikars on Thursday after citizens from several areas of Mumbai complained of gas leak. The odour was reported from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar and Andheri.

The BMC disaster cell it received first reports of an "unknown odour'" at 10:45 pm from various parts of Eastern Suburbs. Nine Fire engines were mobilized at various places to find out the source of leakage, the disaster cell said.

"Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received," Mahanagar Gas Limited said.

"A total of 29 complaints were received by the #1916 control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now. Apart from the 9 fire engines, 4 emergency vans of MGL have been mobilised. If you still notice the odour please dial 1916," BMC said in an update.

Mumbai residents complaining of a 'foul', 'pungent' or 'gas-like' smell in their respective areas, tagging the Mumbai Police and the Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

A statement issued by Mahanagar Gas Ltd said, "Since late evening, MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai. Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. So far we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas."

As panic gripped the city, citizens took to twitter to post on the development.

Some major gas leak in Mumbai. Thought it was a leakage in Marol. But now people in Powai,Ghatkopar,Vile Parle and Kandivali too are smelling it! @mahanagargas @mybmc @MumbaiPolice what's happening?

Please look into it. — Gurbani Sohi (@gurbanisohi) September 19, 2019

Strong gas leak smell in all of Mumbai, I can say about Goregaon East and Powai for sure

Please help @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Gautami Kawale (@GautamiKawale) September 19, 2019

@mahanagargas @mahanagargas



We had a major gas leak issue... Trying to get in touch with your emergency dail in number no response... How insensitive is this!!! Do you want another case of fire here???

Waiting for your swift response!! — siddarth ravindran (@SidRiffs) September 19, 2019

The civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has dispatched nine fire engines across the city to determine the source of the odour.