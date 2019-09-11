  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Gardan kaat doonga teri': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar threatens BJP colleague

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chandigarh, Sep 11: A video is going viral on social media which shows Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar losing his temper.

    Gardan kaat doonga teri: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar threatens BJP colleague

    In the video, Khattar is seen threatening his aide standing with a golden coloured axe in his hand.

    Khattar while waving the axe addressed the gathering and said 'Axe is for destroying enemies'. Meanwhile, a BJP leader standing behind Khattar tried to put a traditional cap on Khattar's head. At this, Khattar lost his cool.

    "Gardan kaat doonga teri (I will decapitate you)," Khattar can be heard telling the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who had placed a crown on his head.

    Immediately, a BJP leader standing behind the CM places a crown on his head. This clearly upsets the Haryana CM, who turns around and threatens to chop off the BJP leader's head.

    The Haryana CM, later, defended his arrogance, saying he said those words because he did not like to be honoured with a silver crown.

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted the video, saying anger and arrogance are injurious to health. "Why does Khattar saheb get angry?"

    Here's his tweet:

    The incident took place during Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

    This is not the first time that Haryana CM Khattar has lost his temper. Earlier, Khattar was showering flowers on the public at an event in Karnal. During this, a young man standing near him tried to take a selfie.

    More MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR News

    Read more about:

    manohar lal khattar bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue