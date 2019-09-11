'Gardan kaat doonga teri': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar threatens BJP colleague

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Chandigarh, Sep 11: A video is going viral on social media which shows Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar losing his temper.

In the video, Khattar is seen threatening his aide standing with a golden coloured axe in his hand.

Khattar while waving the axe addressed the gathering and said 'Axe is for destroying enemies'. Meanwhile, a BJP leader standing behind Khattar tried to put a traditional cap on Khattar's head. At this, Khattar lost his cool.

"Gardan kaat doonga teri (I will decapitate you)," Khattar can be heard telling the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who had placed a crown on his head.

The Haryana CM, later, defended his arrogance, saying he said those words because he did not like to be honoured with a silver crown.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted the video, saying anger and arrogance are injurious to health. "Why does Khattar saheb get angry?"

The incident took place during Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

This is not the first time that Haryana CM Khattar has lost his temper. Earlier, Khattar was showering flowers on the public at an event in Karnal. During this, a young man standing near him tried to take a selfie.